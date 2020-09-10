An autumn community tradition is back for its 19th season.
Individuals, families, and organizations are invited to show their community spirit by creating a scarecrow for display on the grounds of the Wood County Museum.
The contest is free to enter. Cash prizes, including $100 for first place, are provided by sponsors. Registration is required at https://forms.gle/dDCZQCJ5u3P1o46g7.
While at home, with a little straw and some imagination, make your creation “come to life.”
Once completed, bring your finished creation on Oct. 13 from 4-7:30 p.m. to display at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road. Fence posts will be provided. Scarecrow straw, clothing and parts will not be provided.
Scarecrows will be displayed on the museum lawn Oct. 14-25. Museum grounds are open daily from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset. Registration deadline is Oct. 11. For contest rules and regulations and information about additional programs, adventures, and activities, visit wcparks.org.
