The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Last Splash week at Bowling Green City Pool & Water Park, which occurs from Aug. 15th-19. The activities scheduled are:
Monday, Aug. 15
Float Your Boat II: The Cardboard Canoe Regatta
Youth ages 5 and up, teens, adults and families are invited to participate in the return of the Float Your Boat: Cardboard Canoe Regatta. To participate, construct (and decorate) a large canoe made entirely of cardboard and duct tape that will race in City Pool. Check-In/registration begins at 7 p.m. and concludes at 7:25 p.m. The competition will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. There is no cost to participate. Visit the following link for guidelines and more details https://bit.ly/LastSplashWeek.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Two for One Tuesday
Buy One Daily Pool Admission and receive one admission of equal or lesser value free.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Wet & Wild Wednesday Duck Races
Come out for a day of wild plastic duck races at BG City Pool, including waterslide races, lazy river races and relay races. No additional charge to participate for BG City Pool pass holders and paid daily guests. Events will occur during scheduled breaks at 1:50 p.m., 2:50 p.m. and 3:50 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Two for One Thursday
Buy One Daily Pool Admission and receive one admission of equal or lesser value free.
Friday, Aug. 19
Friday Funday
Youth ages 12 and under are welcome to participate in a Treasure Hunt. Staff will drop plastic colored coins and ping pong balls into the water that can be redeemed for prizes. No additional charge to participate for BG City Pool pass holders and paid daily guests. Events will occur during our scheduled breaks at 1:50 p.m., 2:50 p.m. and 3:50 p.m.
All events will occur at Bowling Green City Pool, 520 Conneaut Ave.
For questions or more information, call 419-354-6223 or email [email protected].