PERRYSBURG – Parks and LED city light conversions dominate the proposed uses of American Rescue Plan Act funds with a first reading of the resolution that would allocate the $2.2 million the city is receiving.
Council discussed the various uses for the funds, with hopes of getting feedback from the public before the second of three potential readings of the resolution which would authorize the allocation for the intended use.
Six parks would be receiving upgrades totalling $1.5 million.
The McKinley Woods park would potentially have the second largest investment. The specific funds would be $82,000 for design fees for a passive park there. Additionally, there is an estimated balance available of $376,668 that is not specifically allocated to a purpose, but council discussed using it all toward that park.
“I’m all in favor and I think McKinley Woods is the right place. I think we’ve talked for more than one year, about the need for something better … something located more centrally in town,” Councilman Tim McCarthy said.
There would be two projects for Woodlands Park, an all‐inclusive playground for $740,000 and playground fencing for $27,300.
“The problem we have with that playground is we can’t find parts for it anymore,” council President Jonathan Smith said. “This would really upgrade Fort Imagination and make it a modern all-inclusive playground.”
He said that when items need replacing, it can take weeks to get the job done. This park was originally designed as an all-inclusive playground, but really needed updating, Smith said. It would be similar to the one at Rotary Park.
“I love being on the recreation committee because I can go into other communities and get ideas,” Smith said.
As an example, he saw a swing at a park in Florida where a parent can swing with their child, even though they are different weights.
“As popular as it is down here, I think it would be great in Perrysburg. Families are the same no matter where you go. Kids are the same everywhere. They are rambunctious and full of energy everywhere,” Smith said.
There would also be new playgrounds for Municipal Park, for $250,000, and at Bicentennial Park for $230,000, as well as a new pickleball court amenities at Rotary Park for $100,000 and fencing for the playground at Three Meadows for $18,900.
There would be two street projects as well, crossing upgrades and LED lighting projects.
“This is really my big push,” Smith said of the pedestrian crossing upgrades. “This is to put in the flashing indicators to show that somebody is going to cross.”
The upgrades would total $25,000.
“They would go into several places, to make sure there are safer places for pedestrians to cross. There are currently two over by Riverside Park and over by the new fire station. My goal is to expand them into other areas of the community,” Smithy said.
There would also be $295,000 in efficient LED lighting for the city. The Roachton Road multi-use path would be receiving $45,000 in new streetlights. The rest of the city would have LED streetlight conversions totalling $250,000.
The final amount is an additional $125,000 set aside for estimated price increases in parts and supplies for supply chain issues.