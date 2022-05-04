WASHINGTON (AP) — J.R. Majewski has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District.
Majewski defeated Theresa Gavarone, Craig Riedel and Beth Deck.
He will face Democrat Marcy Kaptur in the November election.
Kaptur is the longest serving woman in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives, having been first elected in 1982.
Gavarone is the state senator for Ohio’s 2nd District which includes all or part of Wood, Erie, Fulton, Lucas and Ottawa counties. She moved from Bowling Green to Huron last year to run for Congress.
The 9th District seat held by Kaptur was recently redistricted, and now includes parts of northern Wood County.
The newly created 9th Congressional District includes all of Lucas County. It also contains all or part of Wood, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Henry, Ottawa, Sandusky and Williams counties.
According to his website, Majewski grew up in the old Polish village in Toledo. He graduated from Woodward High School, joined the United States Air Force, got a master’s degree and certification in project management, and spent many years in both the nuclear and automotive industry.