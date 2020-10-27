As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, there were 12,599 early votes cast for the Nov. 3 election, according to the director of the Wood County Board of Elections.
Terry Burton said there have been 22,170 ballots requested by mail. In the 2016 general election there were 93,817 registered voters and 65,551 ballots cast, for a turnout of 69.87%.
The current total of mail-in ballots, combined with early votes, now exceeds 50% of the total general election vote in Wood County for 2016.
So as not to overwhelm the mail system with the volume of mail-in ballots that are still to arrive at the board, Burton had several recommendations.
“We’re just encouraging voters, who have requested their ballot by mail, to get around and get those back into either the post office or our drop-box. That’s going to give the postal system time to work, to make sure we get those ballots by Election Day,” Burton said.
“Once again, they can always stop by our drop box 24 hours a day and get those in there as well. We certainly want to make sure we get those mail-in ballots in. If (voters) are going to wait until Election Day and go to their polling location, people who have requested mail-in ballots will have to vote provisionally.”
The board of elections wants to make sure they don’t have an extra wait, voting that provisional ballot on Election Day, when they could just get that ballot at the office.
Requested mail-in ballots will continue to be sent to voters until the deadline on Saturday. The ballots will still be counted as long as they are postmarked by Monday. They can also be returned to the courthouse drop box until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
Polling locations, on Election Day, can't accept mail-in or absentee ballots, Burton said.
“This is not new. You cannot drop mail-in or absentee ballots at your polling location on Election Day,” he said.