French President Emmanuel Macron gestures while speaking during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron arriving in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)