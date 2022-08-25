Philanthropy MacKenzie Scott

Mentors play games with kids at a Friends of the Children office Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Lancaster, Calif. Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $44 million to the Oregon-based mentoring organization, Friends of the Children, which supports children at risk of entering the welfare system by pairing them with a longtime mentor. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LANCASTER, Ca. (AP) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $44 million to the Oregon-based mentoring organization, Friends of the Children, which supports children at risk of entering the welfare system by pairing them with a longtime mentor.

The unrestricted gift, announced Thursday, provides $15 million to the organization's national headquarters and splits $29 million in direct donations to 12 of the organization's chapters from Tampa Bay to Detroit to Los Angeles.

