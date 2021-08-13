By Sept. 7, all of the eight Wood County senior centers will be fully open and serving lunch.
The Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green was the first to open.
At the Wood County Committee on Aging July board meeting, Executive Director Denise Niese reported that Perrysburg opened July 6 and Rossford and the Northeast site in Walbridge opened July 19. Pemberville and Wayne opened Aug. 9, Grand Rapids on Aug. 23 and North Baltimore on Sept. 7.
“That will make all of the sites reopened and then we can start moving forward in other areas and expanding programs,” she said.
More activities are being offered in person, Niese said.
“Each of the site managers are ramping up their programming,” she said.
The newsletter is stuffed with events.
“We’ve gone from 12 pages, back up to 20. Programming is being put in place, ready for those seniors to come back,” Niese said.
Advanced lunch reservations are required, she said.
“That is working well at this point. We’re getting more and more inquiries about when we’re going back to two entrees — and when we are going to have liver and onions,” Niese said.
Dinner will start at the main senior center in late summer or early fall.
“We’re going to wait until we have all of these sites open, before we open up for evening activities here,” Niese said. “We’ve got to make sure we have all of the bugs worked out, out of all of the sites, before we take that next step.”
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard that the Wood County Commissioners approved the committee on aging board’s request for a renewal of the 0.7-mill levy and for a new 0.3-mill levy, for five years. This single issue will be on the Nov. 2 ballot.
• Passed a tobacco-free policy that covers all committee on aging properties from curb to curb. No smoking of any tobacco product, including the use of smokeless tobacco products and electronic cigarettes, is allowed. It applies to employees, participants and guests.
• Passed an open flame policy that bans candles, torches, butane burners and incense.
• Passed a policy on service animals; emotional support or therapy animals are not allowed.
• Added a holiday to the calendar, which will now have 11, to celebrate Juneteenth.
• Heard a presentation from board member Sue Hess who thanked Niese and her “fabulous staff” for the the successful move into the new building, and her husband for exquisite woodworking donations to the center. Niese was presented a nameplate made out of materials from the former senior center on North Main Street.
• Heard 150 people attended the June ribbon cutting for the new senior center.
• Accepted business cards that contain all the contact information for the senior centers in the county. They can be handed out to people that they meet.
• Heard that coronavirus testing is being done on five staff members, who have not been vaccinated, every two weeks.