Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will be hosting the third 2021 Lunch in the Park series event on Friday.
Food from Sundae Station will be available for purchase from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at City Park’s Martin and Kiwanis shelters. There will be a live performance by Ragtime Rick throughout the lunch.
This is a rain or shine event with the event taking place at the shelters or inside the new Veterans Building in the case of inclement weather. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223 or visit “Our Programs” page at www.bgohio.org/parks.