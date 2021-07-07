Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will host the fifth 2021 Lunch in the Park series event on Friday.
Food from Beckett’s Burger Bar will be available for purchase from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at City Park’s Martin and Kiwanis Shelters. There will be a live performance by Jeff Tucker throughout the lunch.
The third performance of Bowling Green's 2021 Concerts in the Park series is on Sunday. There will be a live performance by Tucker and his band at 7 p.m. on the Needle Hall stage.
If there is inclement weather, the events will move inside the Veterans Building.
For more information call 419-354-6223 or visit “Our Programs” page at www.bgohio.org/parks.