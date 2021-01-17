The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Lunch and Learn programming for 2021. The chamber offers a monthly business webinar event from noon-1 p.m. once a month that is free for chamber investors and $10 for non-investors.

The Focus 2021 series will have a variety of topics that have been chosen by the chamber’s business council committee that will be relevant to local businesses. The following is a schedule of this year’s Lunch & Learn opportunities:

Wednesday - Kent Kahn from Rhodes College will present Grow Your Business with Government Contracts

Feb. 17- Mary DeWitt from OhioMeansJobs and Pete Prichard from Northwest Community College will present Workforce Development

March 24 - Roger Bostdorff from B2B Sales Boost will present Sales Process Assessment

April 28 - Stephen MacDonald from Lucas County Family and Children First Council will present Impact Coalition

May 5 - The Employers’ Association will present Stress Management for Leaders (and Everyone Else)

June 23 - The Employers’ Association will present Human Resources Hot Topics

Aug. 18 - Ashley Vetter from Ashley Vetter Design will present Understanding Your Brand

Sept. 22 - The Employers’ Association will present How to Be a Hero to Your Customers

Nov. 10 - Roger Bostdorff from B2B Sales Boost will present Strategic Planning

Reserve a spot by registering at www.bgchamber.net/rsvp.

