The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Lunch and Learn programming for 2021. The chamber offers a monthly business webinar event from noon-1 p.m. once a month that is free for chamber investors and $10 for non-investors.
The Focus 2021 series will have a variety of topics that have been chosen by the chamber’s business council committee that will be relevant to local businesses. The following is a schedule of this year’s Lunch & Learn opportunities:
Wednesday - Kent Kahn from Rhodes College will present Grow Your Business with Government Contracts
Feb. 17- Mary DeWitt from OhioMeansJobs and Pete Prichard from Northwest Community College will present Workforce Development
March 24 - Roger Bostdorff from B2B Sales Boost will present Sales Process Assessment
April 28 - Stephen MacDonald from Lucas County Family and Children First Council will present Impact Coalition
May 5 - The Employers’ Association will present Stress Management for Leaders (and Everyone Else)
June 23 - The Employers’ Association will present Human Resources Hot Topics
Aug. 18 - Ashley Vetter from Ashley Vetter Design will present Understanding Your Brand
Sept. 22 - The Employers’ Association will present How to Be a Hero to Your Customers
Nov. 10 - Roger Bostdorff from B2B Sales Boost will present Strategic Planning
Reserve a spot by registering at www.bgchamber.net/rsvp.