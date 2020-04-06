The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a business-based webinar in response to coronavirus.
Dave Tippett will present Supporting Remote Employees on April 13 from 4-5 p.m.
The seminar is free for investors and $10 for non-investors.
Tippett will present on how managers can support remote employees by providing communication technology options, establishing accountability and giving ongoing encouragement and support.
Tippett has worked and trained for a large behavioral health care organization and was a human resources director in Toledo for 10 years.
For more information, visit https://www.bgchamber.net/rsvp/#