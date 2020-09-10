The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a Lunch and Learn webinar presented by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce with guest speaker James Yates of Eastman & Smith Ltd, Attorneys at Law.
This virtual presentation entitled “Medical Marijuana Legal Update” will be held Sept. 18 from noon-1 p.m. and is approved for HCRI and SHRM credit.
The webinar will address recent developments around Ohio’s medical marijuana law and the general efforts to decriminalize marijuana. Attendees will learn about the recent legalization in Ohio of CBD (Cannabidiol) oil and its implications for businesses, school districts, hospital systems and other employers, as well as new developments in testing and the impact of COVID-19 on the use of marijuana and workplace testing.
Yates is a member of Eastman & Smith Ltd.’s Labor and Employment practice group and a senior professional in Human Resources who has represented employers in labor and employment matters for over 20 years.
The Lunch & Learn is free to BG Chamber investors and $10 for non-investors.
Due to safety concerns, this event was changed from in-person to a webinar. In order to support the local business that was scheduled to provide lunch for this event, the Chamber encourages local participants to purchase a “lunch” for $10 and they will receive a voucher to the BG Country Club’s Fairway Grill that can be used anytime the restaurant is open.
RSVPs are required by Sept. 17 and can be made by going to the BG Chamber website at www.bgchamber.net/rsvp. A link is provided to register with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.