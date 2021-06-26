Lunch and Learn about Manufacturing Industry’s Labor Shortage and Immigrant Workers & Immigration Regulations on Wednesday.
The virtual event is sponsored by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Speakers will be Rose Britner, human resources manager: Pinnacle Plastic Products; Baldemar Velasquez - president, Farm Labor Organizing Committee; and Mechelle Zarou - immigration attorney/partner, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick.
Opening remarks will be given by Kati Thompson, executive director of Bowling Green Economic Development.
The moderator will be Mojabeng Kamala of Welcome BG.
RSVP for the zoom link at welcomebgoh@gmail.com.