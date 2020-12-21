NEW ROCHESTER — For the 40th year, village residents and members of St. Paul Lutheran Church invite the public to view the luminarias on Christmas Eve.
Over 500 luminarias will be set out along two rods coming into the community and in front of the church and Fish Cemetery.
The luminarias are a Spanish/Mexican Christmas tradition of lighting the way for the Christ child.
The luminarias will be assembled starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday and will be set out by over 20 volunteers. The candles will burn until midnight.
New Rochester is located five miles east of Bowling Green, off U.S. 6.