LUCKEY — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District is deconstructing four additional buildings this summer at the former beryllium production facility. It is also known as the Luckey Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Site.
A virtual update on the site was given earlier this month, led by Steven Vriesen, project manager.
Between February and March, the former production building and two smaller buildings were removed.
After the buildings were torn down, the Corps of Engineers decided to deconstruct the four additional buildings to excavate the soil underneath.
They are continuing to monitor the levels of beryllium, radium-226, thorium-230, uranium-234, uranium-238 and lead in the soil and groundwater excavated from the site.
The Ohio State Historic Preservation Office is working with the Corps of Engineers to document the deconstruction. The time-lapse video for the first three buildings can be seen on the Luckey Site project website.
With the extra work planned, the project will increase in budget. Vriesen said the site will finish out a current contract that allows them to spend up to $100 million. They have a new contract in place where they can spend up to $250 million.
The Corps of Engineers expect to spend $150-180 million for the remainder of the cleanup. The total cost of the cleanup is projected to be between $250-$280 million.
During the deconstruction of the buildings, there have been no issues with the project.
On the site, there are air monitors littered throughout to monitor the contaminates from the soil. Vriesen said the data from the air monitors has shown that no high levels of contaminants have left the site.
During building deconstruction, the engineers utilize water misters and sprinklers to limit the amount of contaminated dust that could spread from their activities.
Employees on the site that work closely with the contaminated soil were protective gear. Once they take off their gear, there are decontamination showers on the site to ensure no harmful elements are leaving the site.
From June 2018-March 2020, soil and building debris have been transported from the Luckey Site to a disposal site in Belleville, Michigan. Vriesen said there have been no issues in the transporting of waste.
As with the soil, the groundwater has not contaminated wells outside of the site. Wells in and near the site are tested once in the spring and once in the fall.
Wells may be removed during the testing process, but will be replaced during the project.
Currently, Phase 3 excavation area has been completed. That area will be restored in June.
This year, the Corps of Engineers plan to complete the building deconstruction and move over to the new contract.
Vriesen said Phase 4 excavation will start in 2022. All phases are planned to be excavated and restored in 2026.
Closeout activities on the site will last from 2027-28. By 2030, the long-term management of the site will be transferred to the U.S. Department of Energy. The department will continue to monitor the soil and groundwater for their levels of contamination until they are considered safe for the public.
The site area will still be privately owned during the end phases of the project.