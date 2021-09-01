LUCKEY — An $82 million contract has been awarded to complete the cleanup of contaminated soils at the Luckey Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Site, located near the village.
North Wind Portage Inc., of Idaho Falls, Idaho, was awarded the contract on Aug. 18. There were four other offers, according to a news release by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District.
They will start by developing the work plans that guide all aspects of the cleanup work, which must be completed before work resumes. Work plan development, mobilization of the contractor to the site and any necessary infrastructure improvements are expected to take approximately six months following issuance of the notice to proceed.
“Our highest priorities during cleanup activities at the Luckey Site are to be protective of human health and the environment, ensure that work is conducted in a safe and efficient manner, and prevent the spread of contamination,” the release stated. “We continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and are in regular communication with our personnel and contractors to emphasize the importance of taking appropriate actions to safeguard employee health and welfare while working during the pandemic.”
Once the soil remediation resumes, infographics will be posted weekly to the project website at: http://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Missions/HTRW/FUSRAP/Luckey-Site/. It is anticipated that the remaining cleanup will take approximately three to five years to complete.
To date the remediation is nearly 50% complete; the Corps of Engineers has safely removed and disposed of 118,400 tons of contaminated soil from the site, deconstructed seven buildings, and disposed of 14,823 tons of building debris at US Ecology in Belleville, Michigan, according to the release.
The total cost of the cleanup is projected to be between $250-$280 million.
All phases are planned to be excavated and restored in 2026.
Closeout activities on the site will last from 2027-28. By 2030, the long-term management of the site will be transferred to the U.S. Department of Energy. The department will continue to monitor the soil and groundwater for their levels of contamination until they are considered safe for the public.
The site area will still be privately owned during the end phases of the project.
In 1942, a magnesium processing facility was built on the site, at the corner of Gilbert and Luckey roads, which at the time was government land. In 1949, a beryllium production facility was built on the site. Brush Wellman operated the site until 1957, but radioactive scrap metal stored at the site was never used for its intended purpose. The site was closed by 1960.
The cleanup project was initiated in 1974 with years of documentation and investigation.
In 2006, the Corps of Engineers signed a “record of decision” addressing the beryllium, lead, radium and uranium in the soils. Beryllium is highly toxic and is driving the cleanup.
In September 2016, the contractor began moving equipment and personnel to the site. In April 2018, the contractor completed setup activities; the first soil was transported from the site in July.