LUCKEY – When the Luckey Branch Library moves this summer, it will be able to offer a makers space, more technology and a larger community room.
The Pemberville Public Library System has purchased the Troy-Webster American Legion property for the future home of the Luckey Branch Library.
Renovations continue with the goal of opening the new facility late this summer.
The library is currently at 228 Main St. in 2,500 square feet. Its new address will be 335 Park Drive, which offers 4,200 square feet.
“Which we’re very excited about,” said library Director Susan Titkemeier.
The new location will provide great parking with isn’t available downtown, it is right next to a park and playground and the Luckey Garden Club has its community garden on the property, she said.
Renovations will include changing restroom spaces to make them ADA compliant, creating some office space, installing new carpeting and lighting, and updating the electrical and plumbing, Titkemeier said.
She said no opening date has been set as that will be determined by the renovation work, but she was aiming for late summer.
Titkemeier has been director of the Pemberville, Luckey and Stony Ridge libraries for six years.
“Expanding Luckey has been a goal of mine … for at least four years,” she said.
The 2009 Eastwood High School graduate has been with the library for 14 years, starting by shelving books.
Titkemeier said she and the library board had been interested in finding a new space to expand and add a larger community room and makerspace area.
When they learned the Troy-Webster American Legion Post 240 was interested in selling, they began negotiations.
The purchase price was $82,500 and the library took possession in December 2020.
Titkemeier’s goal is to provide different technologies including a 3D printer and laser engraver as well as a Cricut cutting machine and sewing machine.
She also wants to add “different types of technology people can use for hobbies or to start a new business or for students to use for crafts or extracurriculars.”
More computers and more comfortable seating are other goals.
Luckey, being between Pemberville and Stony Ridge, is a great location for use by all the Eastwood community, Titkemeier said.
The library is seeking donations for the makerspace technology and renovations. Anyone interested may contact Titkemeier.
While the added space won’t necessarily mean more books, it will allow them to be more innovative, she said.
“We are excited about being able to serve the entire Eastwood community with this new space in Luckey,” Titkemeier said.