LUCKEY – The “Flock the Block, Food Trucks and More” weekly events are not just about giving residents a chance to enjoy seeing friends, shopping for unique items and finding great food options.
It is also about raising funds for various volunteer groups in the Luckey community. This week, donations will be dedicated to the Lucky Fall Festival committee, which was canceled this same weekend due to COVID concerns.
The reason the Flock The Block happened at all was because of the determination and focus of Jes Reynolds, owner of Unvaulted Treasures.
Since June, she has organized the weekly Friday event dedicated to keeping Luckey shops and volunteer organizations going during the COVID pandemic.
The event is located in front of Unvaulted Treasures at 238 Main St. The street is shut down for the event. The last Flock the Block is set for Oct. 2.
Reynolds said the citizens are hosting a Community Garage Sale and Yard Sale event through Saturday. Copies of the list of 30+ participants will be available at Unvaulted Treasures, as well as on the store’s social media.
On Sunday, the Troy Township Fire Department will hold a chicken Barbecue. Cost is $10 for adults and $6 for a half meal. Included will be a baked potato, roll and grilled sweet corn on the cob by Boy Scout Troop 322
Reynolds said that the idea of a fundraising event began after a local pre-school’s main fundraising source in April was canceled.
“We needed to get creative about how to bring shoppers into our small businesses as well as give back to the community," she said.
At that time, the Flock the Block idea was born. They found ready participants, including local food trucks owners who were in need of places to set up because their events, festivals and fairs were all being canceled as well.
Reynolds said that they have raised over $10,000 in the last 15 events. Those organizations who have received funding include Luckey Garden Club, Serenity Farms, Downtown Village Beautification, Justen Caris Memorial Fund to benefit H.O.O.V.E.S., Eastwood Elementary PTO, Eastwood Football, Eastwood Band Boosters, BG Eastwood Velocity Softball team, Grace’s Place, KK Strong Memorial Fund, Brush of Kindness, the Stony Ridge Civic Association and Bethlehem Lutheran Church Preschool and Extended Care.