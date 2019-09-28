Luckey fest welcomes fall - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Luckey Fall Festival 2019

Luckey fest welcomes fall

Posted: Saturday, September 28, 2019 9:27 am

Luckey fest welcomes fall Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Larry Stickler, 84, Walbridge, leans against his 1951 Oliver tractor before the start of the annul antique tractor pull organized and run by FFA students during the 37th annual Luckey Fall Festival at Basic Park on Adams Street Friday morning. The festival opened Friday morning and closes at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. There will be live music, including the Fulton County Bluegrass Band and Kevin Vansickle and Pure Country, Main Street and Don Coats. Other activities include a steam engine spark show, kids tractor pull, chicken barbecue, craft and flea market, antique tractor pull, daily 50-50 drawings, bingo and a commercial and business tent.

