Luckey Library 2022

File. Luckey Branch Library Director Susan Titkemeier stands inside what will be the library's new home.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

LUCKEY – After more than 30 years in its current location downtown, the Luckey Branch Library will open its new doors Saturday during a grand opening celebration.

The branch is moving to the former Troy-Webster American Legion property, 335 Park Drive, which the Pemberville Public Library System purchased in December 2020.

