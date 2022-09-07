LUCKEY – After more than 30 years in its current location downtown, the Luckey Branch Library will open its new doors Saturday during a grand opening celebration.
The branch is moving to the former Troy-Webster American Legion property, 335 Park Drive, which the Pemberville Public Library System purchased in December 2020.
At 10 a.m., there will be remarks from local dignitaries and elected officials, and a ribbon cutting. From 11 a.m-2 p.m., there will be maker space demonstrations, inflatables, light food and activities,
This new location will double the library’s square footage and allow the library to offer more services, including a maker space.
The new building has been renovated to provide improved ADA accessible doors and restrooms and to include a large community room that can be rented out by the community. Community members will be able to hold meetings and social events in the community room after business hours, which has not been possible in the current building downtown.
The maker space will provide access to technology and equipment that people may wish to use for hobbies or academic projects. On-site technology includes a 3D printer, a laser engraver and cutter, a Circuit, sewing machines and a heat press. A new recording room will allow students and adults to record and edit audiovisual material for presentations, projects, podcasts, job interviews, and much more.
Because the Luckey Branch Library is directly between the system’s other two locations in Pemberville and Stony Ridge, having the maker space and recording room in Luckey will make it easy and convenient for library users from all areas of the library’s service district to access these new services.