FREMONT – Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be visiting Terra State Community College on Thursday to speak with faculty, staff, students and community partners involved in the college’s utility construction installer program.
His visit follows the end of In-Demand Jobs Week, a statewide celebration of the jobs, industries and skills that are in-demand in Ohio.
“In-Demand Jobs Week is an opportunity for businesses to highlight the abundance of great jobs available and to show how students have ready access to the resources they need to start their career path,” Husted said. “Ohio has a rapidly growing supply of higher-paying, in-demand jobs, and businesses are eager to hire people with the right kinds of skills.”