Early voting for Ohio’s second primary election of the year lags considerably behind vote totals from the first election in May with less than two weeks to go before Election Day.

Through Wednesday, 14,278 voters cast early ballots in person for the Aug. 2 primary that includes only state legislative races, party central committee members and any local issues that may be on the ballot. At the same time in April, before the normal May 3 primary, more than 23,000 votes were cast early in person.

