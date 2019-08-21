Louisiana man dies in Perrysburg crash

PERRYSBURG — A Louisiana man was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in the 6000 block of Fremont Pike.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6:20 a.m. crash, according to a press release.
Posted: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 11:44 am
PERRYSBURG — A Louisiana man was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in the 6000 block of Fremont Pike.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6:20 a.m. crash, according to a press release.
Posted in News, Local News on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 11:44 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]