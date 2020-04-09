The Wood County Department of Job and Family Services will be assisting Wood County households whose employment has been affected by the coronavirus crisis.
Assistance will be provided with up to $1,000 for households without children and up to $2,000 for households with children, according to a news release sent out by JFS on Thursday.
The assistance will be paid directly to the household’s landlord or mortgage company and utility companies. Requests for assistance will be accepted starting Monday.
Shannon Fisher, employment and support services supervisor for Wood County, said this is the first time this office has offered funds like this.
As of Thursday, there was $100,000 available for households without children. The funding for households with children is still being determined, Fisher said.
The money is a mix of federal, state and local dollars, she said.
So far, Fisher said the JFS office has received about 30-40 calls asking for housing and utility help.
The vast majority of calls right now are about unemployment benefits, she said.
Assistance is provided on a first come/first serve basis. To qualify, applicants must state that they may fall behind on housing or utility payments due to a layoff from employment, reduction in work hours or income or loss of an offer of employment due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Households must have a current gross monthly income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level. For a household of one, this is about $2,100 or less per month. For a family of four, this about $4,300 or less. The income amount varies based on family size.
Applications will be completed by phone interview. Required documentation may include leases, mortgage statements and current utility bills. All documentation may be submitted by mail, email or fax following the interview. Paper applications will not be available at this time as the lobby of the agency is closed to the public.
Those in need may request assistance by calling WCDJFS at 419-373-6987 or by completing a request form at woodcountyjfs.com.
Callers will need to leave a message including their name and phone number. Requests will be processed in the order received. The program will continue until funds are exhausted or by order of the agency director.