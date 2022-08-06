SWANTON – A Lorain woman who was reportedly impaired and driving the wrong way on a highway was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday.
The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash on US20A near Turtle Creek Drive. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 10:03 p.m.
A black KIA Optima driven by Patience Chaney, 45, Lorain, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of US20A. A gray Lincoln Navigator driven by Joshua Wheeler, 28, Swanton, was eastbound on US20A. The Lincoln Navigator was struck head on by the KIA Optima.
Chaney was not a wearing safety belt and died. Wheeler was not injured, and was wearing a safety belt.
Chaney was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the patrol.
US20a remained shut down for two hours.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Swanton Police Department, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Fire Department, Swanton Fire Department, Lucas County EMS and Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation.