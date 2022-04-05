Brian Geffe, president and CEO of Mosser Construction, from left; Justin Fogel, architect with the Collaborative; Lori Tretter, Bowling Green municipal administrator; Mike Aspacher, mayor; Mark Hollenbaugh, president of Bowling Green Council; Megan Newlove, board of public utilities; and Jack Jones, CEO of Poggemeyer Design Group, break ground Tuesday for the new City of Bowling Green Administrative Services Building. The $9 million facility is being constructed on the site of the former Wood County Senior Center, previously the Bowling Green post office. The plans are to preserve the 1914 facade of the post office and incorporate the grand front into the design. Selective demolition of the former post office is complete and earthwork, building pad and foundation will begin later this month.
