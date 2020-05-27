Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff, according to a health department update posted on Wednesday. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Last week at this time, there were 188 long-term care cases.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, five staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 17 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, 13 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 25 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, zero residents, one staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff members.
There are 282 total cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County. There are 65 hospitalizations. There have been 45 deaths, unchanged from Saturday.
The median age is 62. There are 113 men and 169 women.
Statewide, there are 31,191 confirmed cases and 1,842 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.