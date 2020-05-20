Bowling Green has its first long-term care case of coronavirus, according to a health department Wednesday update.
Heritage Corner Health Care has one resident with COVID-19 and zero staff members.
Wood County has 188 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff, according to a health department update posted on Wednesday. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Last week at this time, there were 184 long-term care cases.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, four staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 43 residents, 17 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, 13 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 20 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, zero residents, one staff
There are 255 total cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County. There are 63 hospitalizations. There have been 43 deaths, unchanged from Tuesday.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 62. There are 99 men and 156 women.
Statewide, there are 27,517 confirmed cases and 1,603 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-109 and the median age is 50.