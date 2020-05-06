Wood County has 158 long-term care cases, which include residents and five staff, according to a health department update posted on Wednesday. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 16 residents, five staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 43 residents, 15 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, three staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, eight staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, five residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, zero residents, one staff
There are 206 total cases, including confirmed and probably, in Wood County. There are 53 hospitalizations. There have been 27 deaths.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 69. There are 81 men and 125 women with coronavirus.
Statewide, there are 20-625 confirmed cases and 1,114 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-106 and the median age is 51.