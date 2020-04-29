Long-term care cases of coronavirus in Wood County have almost doubled from numbers reported last week, according to a Wednesday update posted by the health department.
There are 118 long-term care cases, including 92 residents and 26 staff. This includes confirmed and probable. The health department updates the long-term case numbers on Wednesdays.
Last week at this time, there were 57 long-term care cases.
They were also broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 15 residents, five staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 28 residents, 13 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 45 residents, two staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, three residents, six staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, one resident, zero staff
In Wood County there are 157 total cases, confirmed and probably. There have been 20 deaths. There are 48 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-98 and includes 66 men and 91 women. The median age is 71.
Statewide, there are 16,601 confirmed cases, with 856 deaths. The age range is younger than 1-106. The median age is 51.