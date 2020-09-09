There have been 321 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 319.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, seven staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 19 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 31 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, five staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 28 residents, 14 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, six staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 28 residents, 15 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
There are 13 zip codes in Wood County with active cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 51-55 active cases in Bowling Green and 16-20 in Perrysburg.
There are are 1-5 active cases in Deshler, Haskins, Luckey, Millbury, Milton Center, North Baltimore, Northwood, Portage, Rossford, Walbridge and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
Wood County has had 1,478 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Wednesday health department update. There were 1,472 on Tuesday.
There have been 70 deaths, which is no change from last week.
There are 86 active cases. This is down from 94 on Tuesday.
There have been 138 hospitalizations since March, which is an increase of one since Tuesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 39. There are 680 males and 798 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 126,046 confirmed cases and 4,034 confirmed deaths.