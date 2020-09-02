There have been 319 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 305.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, seven staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 19 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 31 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, five staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 28 residents, 13 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, six staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 28 residents, 15 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Wood County has had 1,376 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a health department update. There were 1,356 on Tuesday.
There have been 69 deaths, which is one more than Tuesday.
The latest death is a woman in her 70s.
There have been 32 men and 37 women who have died. Of the women, 11 were in their 90s, 12 in their 80s, 11 in their 70s, one in her 60s and two in their 50s. Of the men, three were in their 90s, 16 were in their 80s, seven in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 76 active cases. This is up from 62 on Tuesday.
There have been 127 hospitalizations since March, which is no change from Tuesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 41. There are 635 males and 741 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 118,048 confirmed cases and 3,879 confirmed deaths.