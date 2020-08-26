There have been 305 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 294.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, seven staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 19 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 29 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, four staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 23 residents, 11 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, five staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 27 residents, 13 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Wood County has had 1,270 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Wednesday health department update. There were 1,255 on Tuesday.
There have been 64 deaths, which is up one since Tuesday.
The latest death was a woman in her 90s.
There have been 30 men and 34 women who have died. Of the women, 11 were in their 90s, 11 in their 80s, nine in their 70s, one in her 60s and two in their 50s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 16 were in their 80s, seven in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 82 active cases. This is up from 74 on Tuesday.
There are 17 zip codes in Wood County with active cases. Zip code information on active cases is released on Wednesdays. There are 21-25 active cases in Perrysburg and 16-20 active cases in Bowling Green.
There are 6-10 active cases in Bloomdale and North Baltimore.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bradner, Custar, Grand Rapids, Jerry City, Luckey, Millbury, Northwood, Pemberville, Portage, Risingsun, Rossford, Walbridge, Wayne and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 120 hospitalizations since March, up two since Tuesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 41. There are 586 males and 684 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 111,331 confirmed cases and 3,761 confirmed deaths.