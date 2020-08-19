There have been 294 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 267.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, seven staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 19 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 29 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, four staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 14 residents, nine staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, five staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 27 residents, 13 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Wood County has had 1,168 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Wednesday health department update. There were 1,094 on Tuesday.
There are 83 active cases. This is down from 110 on Tuesday.
There are 14 zip codes with active cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 21-25 active cases in Bowling Green and Perrysburg.
There are 6-10 active cases in North Baltimore, Northwood and Rossford.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Fostoria, Jerry City, Millbury, Portage and Walbridge.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 60 deaths.
There have been 113 hospitalizations since March, down one since Tuesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 41. There are 541 males and 623 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 104,999 confirmed cases and 3,627 confirmed deaths.