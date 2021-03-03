Lock-It-Up’s latest expansion, to be completed in February, will increase the number of units by 44%.
Lock-It-Up entered the Bowling Green area in late 2015, located at the intersection of Ohio 25 and Ohio 582 in Middleton Township. In 2017, Lock-It-Up doubled the number of buildings and added a state-of-the-art office.
Harvey Tolson began Lock-It-Up with one location in 1985.
Since then, Lock-It-Up has grown into the largest privately-owned local self-storage company in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. With 17 locations, Penske truck rentals at select locations, multiple storage and packing services, Lock-It-Up isn’t just for storage anymore.
Lock-It-Up is a member of the Self-Storage Association and Better Business Bureau.
In addition to a high level of service, Lock-It-Up also offers electronic gates with completely fenced premises, digital camera surveillance and well-lit locations.
Lock-It-Up offers units that feature a climate-controlled area, great for car enthusiasts.
Refer a friend, family member or co-worker to any of location and you each will earn $50 account credit. No long-term lease agreement and no deposit required.
For more information visit www.lock-it-up.com.