(The sheriff's office said the man has been found, 11:45 a.m.)
PEMBERVILLE — Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help after an elderly man with dementia walked away from his home Tuesday night.
At 8:10 p.m., the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was notified that James Jaquillard, 76, walked away from his home outside the village.
Deputies are asking that people check garages and other outside buildings.
He has a series of medical issues and has signs of dementia, according to a release by the sheriff’s office. Earlier in the day, Jaquillard was confused and wanted to go to the Perrysburg area, the release said.
He was last seen wearing jeans, a tan shirt and black shoes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He did not have a phone or a jacket.
Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 419-354-9008.