PERRYSBURG – Four people were taken to the hospital after a Sunday afternoon crash at Ohio 25 and Reitz Road in the township.
At 12:41 p.m., troopers from the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection.
Wayne Williamson, 48, Toledo, was driving a 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck northbound on Route 25. Olivia Carpenter, 17, Perrysburg, was driving a 2004 Chrysler 300 westbound on Reitz Road.
Carpenter failed to yield the right-of-way at the posted stop sign and was struck in the intersection on the driver’s side by Williamson, according to the patrol.
Williamson was wearing his safety belt and suffered minor injuries. His front passenger, Nicole Findley, 41, Toledo, was wearing her safety belt and suffered non life-threatening injuries. Both Williamson and Findley were transported by Perrysburg Township EMS to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee.
Carpenter suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries and was transported to St. Vincent-Mercy Medical Center in Toledo by Mercy Health Life Flight. She was wearing her safety belt.
The front passenger of the Chrysler, Kristen Isley, 18, Pemberville, was wearing her safety belt and was not injured.
The rear passenger of the Chrysler, Samyrah Savage-Brown, 18, Bowling Green, was not wearing a safety belt. She was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital by Perrysburg Township EMS for non -life threatening injuries.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by Perrysburg Township Police Department, Perrysburg Township Fire and EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, BG Towing and Tommy Boy Towing.