Local reaction, roundly condemning the violence at the Capitol, is coming in after Wednesday’s halt to Congress’ tally of the Electoral College vote.
Jonathan Jakubowski, chair of the Wood County Republican Party, said the violence was unacceptable and very disappointing.
“I certainly condemn any kind of violent protest,” Jakubowski said. “I don’t support this in any way, shape or form. It’s un-American, it’s wrong.”
He said that he is a supporter of President Donald Trump, but the time has come to accept that he lost re-election to Joe Biden.
“There’s a Constitutional process that’s been put in place by our founders. There are checks and balances and gates that we cross through,” Jakubowski said. “Absolutely, it’s time to take the next step.”
He said that he has very little to do with the national political scene, but locally he would work toward putting this “vicious” election cycle behind.
“I’m going to work to unify. I’m going to work to reconcile,” Jakubowski said. “It’s time to reach across the aisle and build relationships.”
Wood County Commissioner Ted Bowlus said that he was listening to coverage on the radio on Wednesday.
“It’s extremely surprising — that would be the word for it and — disappointing,” he said.
Bowlus, a Republican who was elected in November, said he is commenting as an individual, not as a spokesperson for the county.
“I’m a big believer in following the law and I think we should proceed with our normal transition,” he said. “I can understand that they have freedom of speech but that should be as far as it goes."
Bowlus said he is a Trump supporter and believes that the president has done some good things, although he is not a fan of his communication methods.
“I do believe that he and Vice President (Mike) Pence need to get on national television and call for law and order,” he said.
Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, also called for an end to the violence.
"As an American I am appalled with what I am seeing unfold as individuals breached security and stormed the United States Capitol this afternoon," he said in a statement. "I fully support the rights of Americans to peacefully protest, but strongly condemn all forms of violence whether at the United States Capitol or our Statehouse in Columbus. Law and order must be immediately restored."
In a text, Wood County Commissioner Doris Herringshaw said that she supported peaceful protesting.
"It is a sad day for the country when people storm the Capitol building. There are other ways to object that do not put people's lives in danger," she said.
Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, said that he and his staff are safe and sequestered at undisclosed locations.
“These attacks on our democracy, our Capitol, and Capitol Police are abhorrent and must stop,” Latta said in a statement. “This is not how the Constitution has guided our country and citizens over the past 232 years. My eternal gratitude goes to the men and women who protect us 24 hours a day at the Capitol. I pray for their safety.”
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also called for Trump to step up and stop the violence.
“This is an embarrassment to our country. This must stop immediately. The President should call for the demonstrators to leave our Capitol Building,” DeWine said in a statement. “The final step in the constitutional process of electing our president has been disrupted. The stopping of the count of the Electoral College votes has occurred because the security of the U.S. Capitol has been breached by a violent mob. As a nation of laws, this is simply not acceptable. Lawlessness is not acceptable. This is an affront to our Constitution and everything we hold dear. Those who breached the Capitol breached the Constitution. Peaceful demonstrations outside the Capitol are an exercise of the demonstrators’ First Amendment rights. Stopping the constitutional process by which we elect the president is not.”