Campbell Hill closes for electrical work
Campbell Hill Road, between Napoleon and Gypsy Lane roads, will be closed on Friday from 8-11 a.m. for electric work. Dates of this closure are subject to change and dependent on weather and work progress.
Wood County to host OneOhio local meeting
On April 11, Wood County will host a meeting regarding the OneOhio plan and opportunities for distribution of settlement funds from state opioid litigation settlements. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. in the Wood County Commissioners Hearing Room located in the Wood County Courthouse complex.
Political subdivisions and agencies interested in seeking funding through the OneOhio Foundation Board are strongly encouraged to attend. The process to submit funding proposals and the by-laws for Region 17 will be discussed.
Under the OneOhio Memorandum of Understanding, Wood County is part of Region 17 which includes Sandusky, Seneca, Hancock, Crawford, Hardin, Ottawa, and Wyandot counties. The regional board will receive and evaluate local funding proposals in order to make recommendations to the OneOhio State Foundation Board. Wood County Commissioner Ted Bowlus will represent the interests of Wood County and its local governments and agencies on the Region 17 board.
For additional information, contact Andrew S. Kalmar, Wood County administrator.
BG committee of the whole meeting moved
Monday’s 6:30 p.m. Bowling Green Council Committee of the Whole meeting regarding the five-year exterior housing study has been rescheduled to May 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Births
Searra and Adam Gerken, a daughter, March 29, Wood County Hospital.
Taylor Ray and Nathan Ray Jr., a daughter, March 29, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: A wind advisory us in effect until 2 this afternoon. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Tonight: A chance of rain after 8 p.m., mixing with snow after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 11 to 16 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 29.
Extended: Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 53. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 53. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 56. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 39. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.