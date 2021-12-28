County has 3 deaths, 327 more cases
There have been 22,008 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 327 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 65.4 cases per day.
There have been 300 deaths, which is three more since Thursday.
There have been 978 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of one since Thursday.
Statewide, there are 1,940,000 confirmed cases and 28,720 confirmed deaths.
Identity of pedestrian killed on I-75 released
FINDLAY — The pedestrian on Interstate 75 who was fatally struck by three vehicles on Saturday has been identified.
William J. Wells, 43, Columbus, was killed around 6:44 p.m. at the 165 milepost in Allen Township. The highway was shut down for four hours.
According to the Findlay post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wells was crossing I-75 westbound and was hit by three vehicles.
The incident remains under investigation.
Health board meets Thursday
The Wood County Board of Health will hold a special meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the board conference room at the health department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
The purpose is to approve the 2021 end-of-year financial transactions and contracts.
Ambulance district meeting moved
BRADNER — The monthly meeting of the South East Ambulance District in Montgomery Township at the Montgomery township building has been postponed from today to Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.
Tontogany sets 2022 council meeting schedule
TONTOGANY — The village council meetings are scheduled for the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the village hall, with the exceptions that there will be no meeting on the first Monday of January, no meeting on July 4 in observance of Independence Day, and no meeting on Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day.
Sentinel contest winners announced
These are the winners of the annual coloring contest:
Age bracket: 14- adult: Deb Sell
Age bracket: 9-13: Grace Morgart
Age bracket: 5-8: Cassidy Wolf
Birth
Ashley Ward and Joshua Lorenzen, a son, Dec. 26, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 5 to 7 mph. A chance of rain showers before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 38. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 43. A chance of rain and snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Rain and snow showers likely on New Year’s Day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of rain and snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of snow showers Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.