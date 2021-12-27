Pedestrian on I-75 killed on Christmas Day
FINDLAY — A pedestrian trying to cross Interstate 75 was fatally struck by three vehicles on Saturday. The highway was shut down for four hours.
According to the Findlay post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was crossing I-75 westbound at the 165 milepost in Allen Township at 6:44 p.m.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was struck by a southbound 2019 Ford Expedition, operated by Philip Wood, 42, Rochester, Michigan.
Two other southbound vehicles struck the pedestrian.
They were a 2012 Ford Escape, operated by Kelsey Flanigan, 25, Winston Salem, North Carolina, and a 2012 Ford Focus, operated by Lucas Row, 27, Oregon, Ohio.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. The pedestrian’s identity will be released once next of kin is notified, according to the patrol.
Assisting at the scene were the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Allen Township Fire and EMS and D&D Towing.
Man crashes into BG fast-food restaurant
A Rudolph man was cited after he reportedly crashed into a Bowling Green restaurant drive-thru.
Johnathan Curley, 19, struck the Rally’s building on Friday at 8:48 a.m., according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. He was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Impala, which sustained disabling damage.
Curley was eastbound on Poe Road when he turned left into 1005 N. Main St. He failed to maintain reasonable control, striking the curb and the building, causing structural damage, according to the report.
Curley was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Woman seriously injured after driving off the road
HOYTVILLE — A Hancock County woman was seriously injured after she drove off a roadway into a ditch.
On Wednesday at 11:12 p.m., Alexis Bormuth, 23, Mount Blanchard, was traveling eastbound on Ohio 18 near Range Line Road when she went off the right side of the road and struck a culvert before ending up in a ditch.
According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office accident report, she was taken by North Baltimore EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay with suspected serious injury.
The front and side airbags deployed on her 2010 Toyota Corolla and she was removed from her vehicle by non-mechanical means.
Bormuth was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
Fast-moving house fire leaves child dead, 3 people injured
TOLEDO (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a Toledo home early Friday, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring three other people, authorities said.
The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m., authorities said. Firefighters soon arrived on scene but encountered high heat and heavy fire conditions as they tried to reach the home’s second floor to search for a trapped resident. Their efforts were also hampered by fire-related “structural failures” in the home, authorities said.
The boy’s body was later found in a second-floor bedroom.
Three other people who authorities say lived at the home suffered undisclosed injuries and were taken to a hospital, while two others escaped the flames without injury. A 19-year-old man was treated and released, while a 35-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man remained hospitalized.
No firefighters were injured, authorities said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Forecast
Today: Showers, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 7 to 14 mph.
Tuesday:A chance of snow before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 and 11 a.m, then rain showers after 11am. High near 41. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Showers at night, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 46. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 37. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 40. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. A chance of rain and snow on New Year’s Day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.