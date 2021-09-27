Maggots were found inside a food dispenser at a Rossford retailer during a recent health inspection.
The Wood County Health Department inspected Bass Pro Shop, 10000 Bass Pro Blvd., on Sept 9 and observed maggots inside the cheese sauce dispenser at the front counter.
The person in charge said they forgot to clean the dispenser when it was used last and removed it.
The business had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food were not cleaned every four hours (a dirty cheese dispenser was observed at the front counter and utensils in all three bays of three-compartment sink were not cleaned since last use); and presence of live insects, rodents and other pests.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises.
The following inspections were done Sept. 3.
During a follow-up inspection, Circle K, 1059 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; bulk food for customer self-service were not properly labeled; and floors, walls and/or ceilings were not smooth and easily cleanable.
Starbucks Coffee, 26465 N. Dixie Hwy. Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations.
The following inspections were done Sept. 9.
Stony Ridge Dari Snak, 5700 Fremont Pike, had two critical offenses, which were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection).
During a follow-up inspection, Owens Community College - Fireside Grill, 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, Tea Tree Asian Bistro, 4100 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented.
Non-critical were linens used inappropriately; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and personal items stored over/among foodservice items throughout the facility.
The following inspections were done Sept. 10.
Call of The Canyon Café, 109 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was improper reheating of food for hot holding (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Barney’s Convenience Mart, 26475 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; and mops dried improperly.
The following inspection was done Sept. 11.
Rosie’s Fine Foods JR, 28485 E. River Road, Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were automatic handwashing sink not working at time of inspection; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were prep top cooler cold holding had an ambient air temperature of 48F and the reach-in cooler had an ambient air temperature of 44F; and food thermometer was not available (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done Sept 13.
Marco’s Pizza, 1045 N. Main St. 5, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Shokudo Kitchen, 27072 Carronade Drive, D, Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
GLCAP Jordan Family Development Center, 812 N. College Drive, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done Sept 14.
During a follow-up inspection, Courtyard Café, 9789 Clark Drive, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a complaint inspection, Denny’s Flying J, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses.
The complaint received Sept. 14 was that there had been a dryer fire in the facility and the kitchen was a mess.
Inspectors found significant stuck-on food and debris accumulation on stove top and grills. Grease was found accumulated on the stove and grill tops as well as food residue and soil. Food debris also was observed around containers in the prep coolers, on the floor of the cook line and near the dishwashing area.
Non-critical offenses were cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat, corrected during inspection); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
YaYa Kitchen, 25950 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had five non-critical violations, which were working food containers not properly labeled; food not protected from contamination; re-use of single-service or single-use articles; plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired; and mops dried improperly.
Brookdale - Bowling Green, 121 N. Wintergarden Road, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items and non-durable equipment was observed.
Clare Bridge of Bowling Green, 121 N. Wintergarden Road, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
NAMSA, 6750 Wales Road, Northwood, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was vending machine failed to shut off automatically when required (repeat).
Non-critical was food service operation license not displayed/improper display of mobile food service operation information.
Zero violations were found at Grumpy’s, 121 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Subway, 28400 Cedar Park Blvd., Perrysburg; First Solar, 28101 Cedar Park Blvd., Perrysburg; Arby’s, 1024 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Novel Blends, 116 S. Main St., Bowling Green; The China, 1039 Haskins Road, Bowling Green; Bowling Green Manor, 1021 W. Poe Road; and Kentucky Fried Chicken/Long John Silvers, 1020 N. Main St., Bowling Green.