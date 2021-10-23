A comparison of rates of coronavirus since Aug. 1, when Wood County began to experience an increase in cases due to the Delta variant, shows that people who have completed a vaccine series are overall four times less likely to get COVID than those who have not.
The Wood County Health Department issued a press release on Friday.
In Wood County, about 64% of individuals 12 and older have completed a vaccine series and have accounted for approximately 30% of all COVID-19 cases since Aug. 1. About 36% of the population has yet to complete a vaccine series, and this group has accounted for approximately 70% of cases during the same time period, according to the health department.
The difference in incidence rate varies in age group.
Over 89% of people 65 and older have completed a vaccine series, and this group is nearly seven times less likely to contract COVID than people who have not yet completed their vaccine series. Within this group, people who are 80 and older were only about three times less likely to contract COVID if they had completed a vaccine series, possibly a reflection of the benefit that boosters offer to this age group.
“We began to look at this information in order to get a better understanding of how vaccinations are impacting transmission of COVID in our community. We are encouraged to see a significant benefit from vaccination, even as we continue to battle the Delta variant,” said Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison.
For the community as a whole, there has been a steady decline in COVID cases since late September, although rates remain high.
“Because studies have shown that people who are vaccinated are still able to contract and spread the virus, precautions such as masking and social distancing continue to be important to prevent the spread of COVID,” Robison said.
Rates of new cases per 100,000 people were used to conduct this analysis. This allows for a direct comparison between people who have completed a vaccine series and those who have not.
COVID-19 incidence rates based on vaccination status will be available as part of a weekly COVID-19 dashboard beginning next week.