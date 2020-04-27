Manufacturers and offices in Ohio will open for business on May 4 — after several weeks of a state-mandated shutdown due to the coronavirus crisis.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolled out his Responsible RestartOhio plan on Monday afternoon.
“Things are still dangerous. On May 1, you just don’t wave the flag and say it’s OK,” he said.
Dentists and veterinarians may start work on Friday. Retail can open on May 12.
Absent was a timeline for salons, gyms, restaurants, bars and movie theaters.
“We need to see how this works. We need to monitor the numbers,” DeWine said during his daily 2 p.m. briefing. “But we’ve got to see how we’re doing with these numbers.”
Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey said he agreed with the the slow restart.
“I think it makes sense for everything we’ve worked up to at this point,” he said, adding that the plan is reasonable.
“It seems to me, what he’s laid out here, will allow us to open some things up but maintain levels.”
Batey said it’s reasonable to expect that the number of coronavirus cases will go up as more people start going out.
“The hope is that we don’t have major outbreaks in any one employer or any one store. That’s going to be based on people doing what he’s asking,” he said of the governor.
Preventing spikes will be key to reopening other businesses, Batey said.
“Based on what I heard today, a lot of it still comes down to personal responsibility,” he said, adding that DeWine asked people to wear masks, but didn’t mandate it.
“It’s up to each individual employer to enforce that. It’s not up to the governor and the health commissioner,” he said.
Patrick McDermott, owner of Everyday People Cafe, said he trusts the state officials to make the decisions.
“They know more than we do at this point. I don’t have to like it but I want my people to be safe, I want my customers to be safe,” he said.
They are paying the bills with delivery and carryout, and being able to sell alcohol has been a “spark,” McDermott said.
“I am for every step that we have to take,” he said. “I think that’s how we get to the other side of this.”
Mitov Boyko, owner of Naslada Bistro in downtown Bowling Green, said he was not surprised by DeWine’s non-action on restaurants.
“Restaurant is social place. You need to take the mask off,” he said. “That’s my thinking. You cannot eat through the mask or have a glass of wine.”
He said that he is disappointed that there hasn’t been more resources made available to small businesses. Boyko said he is working and living day by day, but he cannot do this for months on end. The takeout and delivery part of the bistro is about 20% of his total business.
“I really appreciate the business the community is giving us, but it is just not enough,” he said.
When St. Julian’s Fitness in the Woodland Mall opens, exercisers will be expected to maintain social distancing, according to owner Shane St. Julian.
He can’t wait to open the doors again. The last few weeks have been extremely difficult, frustrating and stressful, he said.
“I have applied for all the aid and financial assistance that we could possibly try for and we have not had any help,” St. Julian said. “What’s been hard is that we have had to continue paying the rent, utilities, insurance, phone, cable, internet, etc. with very little income.”
Several members have canceled memberships over the last month.
“For almost 30 years that we have been in business, we have been through difficult times and struggles but never a time where we actually have had to close the business down for a period of time,” St. Julian said. “What’s hard with the fitness business is that many of those members who decided to cancel will most likely not come back.”
St. Julian said he understands why the “stay at home” order was needed.
“I’m not upset with the governor on his decision to close up many businesses. I feel he did what was needed to keep as many of us safe from the pandemic as possible,” he said. “The unfortunate and uncertainty from this, though, is how can the private, self-employed small business owner be able to continue and be successful. Time will tell.”
Patrick Ryan opened Six Fifths Distilling of Perrysburg almost a year ago.
The cocktail bar specializes in appetizers and vodka. When the coronavirus hit and distilling rules were relaxed, they switched the alcohol operation to making hand sanitizer.
Ryan said that one of their appetizer categories was flat breads that included pizza. He has since purchased a second pizza oven and started curbside and home pizza and appetizer delivery.
“What we’re selling is nowhere near the amount we were,” Ryan said. “It helps to be able to sell to-go drinks. It’s definitely not the same, but it is a lifeline. That way we are still open and staying employed. I’m fortunate enough to be able to pay rent, but haven’t been able to pay myself or my family. It’s a family business and we’re trying to adjust.”
Other businesses may not be as fortunate as his, Ryan said.
“I think it may not affect some as much as others, but I feel like it’s a death blow to some that were crossing their fingers,” he said.
Gretchen Camera, co-owner of the Gallery Salon and Spa in Bowling Green, said she is stressed about when they will be able to open, but agrees it’s not now.
“We are grateful that Gov. DeWine is taking a measured approach to reopening the state and we have a couple more weeks to prepare,” she said. “Our main concern is the safety of our staff and customers, and the limited avail of PPE (personal protective equipment) is still troubling.”
Camera said even with masks, she is not comfortable opening the salon under the current conditions.
“We realize when we do open, masks will probably be required,” she said.
Camera said she and sister Carley Rochester-Cobb, as co-owners of the business, were not able to get a federal small business loan before the money ran out, but will apply for the second round.
The sisters have 15 employees who have filed for unemployment. They have owned the salon since 2002.
Health care may open on Friday, DeWine said. This includes dentists and veterinarians.
Many Ohio openings are coming on May 4. They include manufacturing, distribution and construction and general offices.
On May 12, consumer retail and services can open.
Facial coverings will be required for most employees. While they are not mandated for the general public, they are encouraged, DeWine said.
“The thing that we have learned,” he said, “is that when you put that on, you’re protecting another person.
“It’s not a substitute for social distancing.”
Employees must perform daily symptom assessment and stay home if symptomatic.
The “stay at home” orders will still be in place, with gatherings limited to 10 people, DeWine said.
“We’ve gotten this far — but we have a ways to go. These are the first steps. I know there are other things we all want to do — get a haircut, go to restaurants — but we have to see how we are doing with COVID-19 first,” he said.
“We’re not quite there yet,” DeWine said. “We don’t want to go backward. One step at a time.”