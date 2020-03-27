Six coronavirus cases confirmed
There are six coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to the health department.
In a Facebook update on Thursday afternoon, Health Commissioner Ben Batey said the increase was expected.
“While that number may not seem that large, we want to remind people that the testing capacity is still very limited and the increase from yesterday to today is still a double in the number of cases,” he said.
There are two hospitalizations in Wood County. There have been zero deaths, according to department information posted on Thursday.
The age range is 20-71. There are two males and four females with COVID-19.
“Everyone should assume there are cases in their community,” said Alex Aspacher, community outreach coord
inator with the health department.
Statewide, as of Thursday afternoon, there were 867 cases, 223 hospitalizations and 15 deaths.
“We anticipate that 80% of people who get this virus will stay at home and will not need any medical intervention whatsoever,” Batey said. “That means they also probably won’t be tested. So for every confirmed case we have, there’s probably a much larger number of individuals out there who have the virus and have the potential to spread it.”
Those with symptoms should stay home and isolate, Batey said. Follow the Ohio Department of Health’s “stay at home” order and keep a 6-feet social distance.
“These things will really help us slow down the spread of this coronavirus,” he said, adding that it will help the hospitals prepare.
PPE needed in Wood County
The Wood County Emergency Management Agency is looking for personal protective equipment, to help with coronavirus.
Items needed include disposable gowns, non-sterile gloves, surgical masks, N95 masks and hand sanitizer.
Call 419-354-9269 or email woodcountyema@wood.oh.us to make arrangements.
Lake school board meets
MILLBURY — The Lake Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the middle school media center.
On the agenda is appointing a new member.
Cemetery cleanups announced
Clean up for Union Hill Cemetery and Plain Cemetery will begin on April 1. If anyone has any items to collect, it should be done before then.
For more information, call the cemetery clerk at 419-352-3769.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 44. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 65. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely before 8 a.m. Sunday, then a chance of rain after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. Mostly sunny on Monday, with a high near 54. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. A chance of showers on Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 53.