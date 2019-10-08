Local Briefs: 10-8-19

Flip for pancake breakfast
The Bowling Green Kiwanis Pancake Day will be Nov. 2 from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Bowling Green High School cafeteria, 530 W. Poe Road.
Posted: Tuesday, October 8, 2019 8:40 am
Posted in News, Local News on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 8:40 am.
Bowling Green, OH
