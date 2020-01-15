Local Briefs: 1-15-2020

Plain Twp. sets fire contract meeting
The Plain Township Trustees will meet on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Plain Township Hall to discuss fire contracts.
Posted: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 9:23 am
Plain Twp. sets fire contract meeting
