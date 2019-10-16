Local Briefs: 10-16-19

Student legal services is Kiwanis topic
The Bowling Green Kiwanis Club will hear a program about student legal services at Bowling Green State University during the club’s Thursday noon luncheon at Stone Ridge Golf Club, 1553 Muirfield Drive.
Student legal services is Kiwanis topic
Posted in News, Local News on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 7:00 am.
