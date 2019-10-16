Local Briefs: 10-16-19 - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Local Briefs: 10-16-19

Posted: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 7:00 am

Student legal services is Kiwanis topic

The Bowling Green Kiwanis Club will hear a program about student legal services at Bowling Green State University during the club’s Thursday noon luncheon at Stone Ridge Golf Club, 1553 Muirfield Drive.

Posted in , on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 7:00 am.

