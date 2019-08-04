Local Briefs: 8-5-19

Revolving Loan Fund Committee meets
The Revolving Loan Fund Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Bowling Green Community Development Foundation Office, Four Corners Center, 130 S. Main St.
